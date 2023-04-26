(WFRV) – Several teams of motivated young people from Northeast Wisconsin are fundraising to create a world without cancer.

Student Visionaries of the Year is a philanthropic leadership development program through which highly motivated, high-school leaders embark on a journey of professional growth, fostering professional skills such as entrepreneurship, marketing, and project management all while working to raise as much as possible for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s mission.

These tenacious young changemakers fundraise for LLS in honor of blood cancer survivors. The titles Student Visionaries of the Year are awarded to the candidate teams who raise the most funds in their community during the 7-week competition.

The effort culminates with a grand finale celebration on April 27, hosted by WFRV’s Millaine Wells and Student Visionaries Leadership Chair Parker De Deker.

Here are a few of the students from Northeast Wisconsin raising money to fund the fight:

Meet all of the local candidates and contribute to their fundraising efforts at https://www.llsstudentvisionaries.org/soy-candidates/6016