WisDot asking drivers to be cautious of highway volunteers

Adopt-A-Highway Program
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking motorists to stay alert for Adopt-a-Highway volunteers, who are busy collecting a winter’s worth of trash and recyclables along state highways.

This year, they are introducing a new online program to help drivers stay aware of where volunteers are working. The department will keep an interactive map available to drivers. It will show all of Wisconsin’s 2,769 Adopt-a-Highway groups as well as what routes are still available for additional volunteers.

Last year, Wisconsin Adopt-a-Highway groups collected more than 81 tons of trash and recyclables. County highway crews gather the bagged materials for proper disposal.

This season, the crews will continue to operate with extra health and safety precautions, including recommendations for masks and social distancing.

Additionally, WisDOT furnishes safety vests, highway worker signs, a safety training video, trash bags, and two permanent signs identifying the group. Each group must provide one adult supervisor for every five or six volunteers. Groups do not work in dangerous areas like medians, bridges or steep slopes.

For more information, visit their website.

