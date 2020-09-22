Caught on Camera: Arkansas officer saves two-year-old boy choking on piece of candy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – A family says a Little Rock Police Officer saved their two-year-old child’s life after choking on a piece of candy.

The officer was on patrol, in Little Rock’s Riverdale neighborhood, when he realized a child in the car in front of his, was choking to death.

It’s Sunday night, around 8, officer James Phillips is on Rebsamen Park Road in Little Rock, when life comes to a screeching halt.

“I’m just glad I was there,” said Officer James Phillips, Little Rock Police Department.

Officer Phillips was in the right place, at the right time, when he realizes a two-year-old boy in the SUV in front of his patrol car, is choking.

“As I get right here, I could see the mother holding the child,” said Officer James Phillips, Little Rock Police Department.

He says the boy wasn’t moving, the two-year-old is choking on a piece of candy.

“The mother unlocked the door and she kind of just threw the child into my arms.” said Officer James Phillips, Little Rock Police Department.

Officer Phillips, a dad himself, says it was not only his training, but fatherly instincts that kicked in.

“I started giving a couple slaps on the back, I realized that wasn’t working, and I went into doing the Heimlich and a couple of presses of the Heimlich, the piece of candy fell out,” said Officer James Phillips, Little Rock Police Department. “It was like life came right back to him.

A life-saving moment-this officer and family will soon never forget.