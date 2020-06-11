Man in a canoe rescues woman on a mission

Kindness comes in the middle of a New Orleans flood

by: Wild Bill Wood and with photojournalist Justin Abshire

NEW ORLEANS – When the weather gets bad, it’s good go know a guy with a canoe.

A guy like Dan Crowley who came to the rescue of a lady he never knew until his street flooded.

The lady he lifted up into his lift of a boat he now knows is Natausha Gaudin.

In water that was knee deep, Natausha was walking, trying to walk to the get an important paper notarized at the home of a lawyer, a neighbor of Dan’s.

Dan gave Natausha a boat ride to her destination.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says stormy weather is the worst.

Until the best comes along in a canoe.

