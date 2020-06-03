More than 60 arrested after downtown Tampa protest, police say

Newsfeed Now

by: Megan Gannon

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Tampa police arrested more than 60 people Tuesday evening after a protest was broken up just before midnight.

Hundreds of people had protested peacefully in downtown Tampa, marching from City Hall then down Kennedy Blvd.

At some point, police began breaking up the protest, sending people running through downtown. It’s still unclear what prompted police to make the crowd disperse.

A line of protesters at Joe Chillura Park was seen being taken into custody. Police said they ended up arresting more than 60 people for civil unrest and unlawful assembly.

We’re working to figure out what caused police to break up the protest on Tuesday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"