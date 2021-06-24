Newsfeed Now: At least 1 dead, 10 injured after Florida condo collapse; Mysterious disease blinding birds

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- At least one person is dead after a sea-view side of a beachfront condo tower collapsed in a Miami-area town early Thursday morning, drawing a massive response from emergency services. Officials also say that 51 pe

President Joe Biden announced new efforts Wednesday to curb the recent rise in violent crime across the country. His plan focuses on addressing gun violence, providing money to cities that need more police, and offering community support.

Eighteen North Carolina children got rashes and had what parents are calling “chemical burns” after a day at a splash pad.

Birds in central Ohio are dying from an unknown disease–and wildlife experts are getting very concerned.

It was supposed to be an anniversary gift: a hot air balloon ride in Colorado. But for one couple in, it turned out to be a nightmare.

A picture of a Tampa Bay area bartender’s quick-thinking note to help save his customer from a “creep” at the bar has gone viral.

