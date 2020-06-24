Newsfeed Now: Dr. Fauci talks COVID-19; Ohio girls uses chalk to bring smiles

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Several of the nation’s top health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified before a House Committee Tuesday regarding the Trump Administration’s response to the coronavirus. Washington reporter Trevor Shirley reports.

Other stories in today’s show:

DRIVE-IN CONCERTS: COVID-19 has hit the music industry hard. But as most summer tours were cancelled or postponed this year, drive-in shows have become an alternative more artists are turning to. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

Courtesy: Daddy’s Dogs

BRINGING SMILES: Diving on one of the main drags in New Paris, Ohio you might catch a glimpse of a young artist at work. The 15-year-old has turned the sidewalk into her canvas. WDTN’s Kelley King reports.

