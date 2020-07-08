Live Now
Newsfeed Now: Interview with President Trump; Good Samaritan pulls driver from fiery crash

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – President Trump defended a tweet Monday that criticized NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate flag and accused African American race car driver Bubba Wallace, without evidence, of participating in a “hoax” after a rope shaped like a noose was found in Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Jessi Turnure speaks one on one with President Trump.

Other stories in today’s show:

WOMAN APOLOGIZES: A woman caught on camera making racist remarks at a Black Lives Matter protest over the weekend in Tennessee is now apologizing. This all happening after her remarks were caught on camera and went viral on social media. WJHL’s Pheben Kassahun reports.

GOOD SAMARITAN: After a car smashed into a tree and burst into flames in Michigan, a complete stranger jumped in to save the driver’s life. WOOD’s Heather Walker reports.

