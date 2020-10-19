Newsfeed Now: Man climbs Trump Tower; Titans owner helps family in need

Newsfeed Now
(KARK/NEXSTAR) – A man was taken into custody Monday morning after hanging off the side of Trump Tower for more than 13 hours.

Other stories in today’s show:

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL: With just over two weeks until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are campaigning in battleground states ahead of the second and final presidential debate.

GANG MEMBERS INDICTED: Twenty-four people have now been indicted in three different states, including high-ranking gang members allegedly tied to the white supremacy group the Aryan Circle.

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

GUARDIAN ANGEL: Jonathon Blasdell is a dedicated Tennessee Titans fan, a husband and father to three small children, and one of many facing a crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic. Blasdell lost his job and was facing eviction. He started a GoFundMe page, asking for $5000 to help keep his family in their home. Then, Amy Adams Strunk, controlling owner of the Tennessee Titans, stepped in.

