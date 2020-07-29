Newsfeed Now: Mysterious seeds from China; Thousands remember John Lewis

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Agriculture officials in multiple states issued warnings Monday about unsolicited shipments of foreign seeds and advised people not to plant them. KDVR’s Ashley Michels joins the conversation.

Other stories in today’s show:

TRACKING THE TROPICS: We are still closely monitoring a tropical low that has now pushed just west of the Lesser Antilles, heading for the Caribbean. KARK Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy takes a look at the tropics.

REMEMBERING JOHN LEWIS: Visitors in Washington, D.C. were able to see the late Congressman John Lewis and say a final farewell to the civil rights icon again on Tuesday. Washington reporter Kellie Meyer reports.

(Nexstar DC photo)

BARR GRILLED: House Democrats on the Judiciary Committee faced off with US Attorney General William Barr Tuesday over the use of federal law enforcement officers nationwide. KOIN’s Elise Haas joined the conversation from Portland, OR.

