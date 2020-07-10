Newsfeed Now: Recovery search for Naya Rivera; Grammar queen

Newsfeed Now
Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Authorities planned Friday to renew the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned in a Southern California lake while boating with her 4-year-old son. KTLA’s Steve Kuzj reports.

Other stories in today’s show:

TEEN HERO: A Florida student is being called a hero after alerting a Tampa family that their home was on fire.  WFLA’s Sarafina Brooks reports.

GRAMMAR QUEEN: If you’re confused about semicolons or addicted to adverbs, step up to the table set up on the sidewalk in New Orleans. WGNO’s Bill Wood explains.

