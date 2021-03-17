Newsfeed Now: South braces for severe weather; Family grieves after 4 killed over stimulus money

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

People are bracing for severe weather across the South. Some schools have closed ahead of the storm, and the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a rare “High Risk” of severe weather.

Authorities in Georgia say eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were killed in a string of shootings at massage parlors in the Atlanta area Tuesday evening. A suspect in the shootings, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt.

Family members say an argument over a stimulus check led to four people dead in an Indianapolis home Saturday night, including a 7-year-old girl.

Moderna has announced it would enroll more than 6,000 children 6 months to 12 years old in a COVID-19 vaccine trial, but some parents haven’t yet made up their minds when it comes to vaccinating their children.

A Virginia boy is in the fight of his life after he started to have stomach pain and was diagnosed with COVID-19. Now weeks later, he found out the coronavirus may not have been what made his tummy ache.

Deputies in Florida arrested a woman and daughter, accusing them of rigging last fall’s homecoming queen vote at a high school. The girl won, but her mother, a school system employee, had access to hundreds of student accounts.

A photographer in Florida is going viral after he captured a one-in-a-million shot of a manta ray leaping out of the water as a surfer catches a wave.

