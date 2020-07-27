Newsfeed Now: Tracking the Tropics; Remembering John Lewis

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.
(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Heavy rain and wind gusts battered Maui on Sunday as Hurricane Douglas swirled off the coast of Hawaii and officials urged residents to take shelter. KLFY Meteorologist Chris Cozart takes a look at all tropical storm activity.
Other stories in today’s show:
REMEMBERING JOHN LEWIS: The family of the late congressman John Lewis will host “Celebration of Life” events across the country this weekend, including in Alabama, his home state. WIAT’s Reshad Hudson joins the conversation.
MONDAY MOTIVATION: Putting in the work and embracing the grind, that’s what made Keith Bulluck one of the greatest players to wear the Tennessee Titans uniform. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.
