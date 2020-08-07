Newsfeed Now: Walmart attack caught on video; Obituary goes viral

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Louisiana police say a man was captured on video punching a 72-year-old Walmart employee. KLFY’s Tracy Wirtz breaks down the investigation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

OBITUARY GOES VIRAL: A grieving widow is not letting her husband’s death from COVID-19 be in vain, penning a scathing obituary with a pointed message for President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, along with those who refuse to wear masks. KTAL’s Jenna Jordan reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

COLD CASE SOLVED: A man who shot a Denver Police Department officer before escaping from prison in 1974 was arrested in New Mexico on Wednesday.

Luis Archuleta. Credit: FBI

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah