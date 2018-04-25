Skip to content
NFL Dallas
Mickey Spagnola breaks down the Cowboys 2018 NFL Draft
Dallas takes Colorado St. WR to help fill Dez departure
Dallas takes UT offensive tackle Connor Williams with second pick
REPORT: Jason Witten may retire, join ESPN
Cleveland Browns take Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick
All eyes on Cowboys first pick at Jerry World
UTSA star could soon be wearing a star on his helmet
Cowboys keeping hush on potential picks
One-handed UCF star could tackle the NFL next in Dallas
Dallas Cowboys eye Oklahoma Cowboy in James Washington
Cowboys could take Mackey Award finalist in early rounds
Draft Spotlight: CB M.J. Stewart
Indiana TE could be project for future playmaker
Texas talent to the Cowboys?
LSU playmaker could be a good replacement for Dez Bryant