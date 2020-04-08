Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Election Center
National
D.C. Bureau
Health Watch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Northeast Wisconsin Road Conditions
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Wisconsin Sports
High School Sports
Packers
NBA
MLB
NCAA
Green Bay Nation
NFL Draft
Locker Room
Japan 2020
Community
Birthday Club
Local Events
Positively Wisconsin
Critic At Large
High School Theater
Hometown Heroes
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
WFRV Specials
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Your local experts
Veterans Voices
Wisconsin Lottery
Discover Wisconsin
Fish Fry Guide
Melindas Garden
Teacher Appreciation Week
L5L
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Your Local Experts
Holiday Spotlight
Melindas Garden
Teacher Appreciation Week
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
WFRV Live
Video Center
5 Critical Questions
WFRV Mobile Apps
Alexa
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Remarkable Women
Completed Contests
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Skyview
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Search
Search
Northwoods Regional News
St. Vincent de Paul District of Marinette offers free mattresses to those in need
Don't Miss
Let Me Be Frank Productions – Bays of Our Lives Giveaway
Billy Strings Concert Giveaway
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
More Don't Miss
Coronavirus News
Why are some people hit with side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
Former rivals Walker, Doyle join together to promote vaccine
Seven-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline
Video
AP source: US to buy 500M Pfizer vaccines to share globally
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
New Italian restaurant opening in downtown Green Bay
Why are some people hit with side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
18-year-old Plymouth motorcyclist dead, Sheboygan Co. Sheriff’s respond
Video
What melts ice the fastest?: Science Course with Ryan Morse
Video
Officials approve building new fertilizer plant in Town of Center
Video
Don't Miss
Sturgeon Bay ramps up for a busy summer season, begins installing “Cherries Jubilee” artwork
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Evers names key campaign staff ahead of possible 2022 reelection bid
Video
WI Elections Commission to discuss reported suspected 2020 & 2021 voter fraud
Video
69% of US voters cast ballots early or by mail: Census Bureau
More Election
Local Sports
FVL beats Little Chute to advance to softball regional final
Video
ISA celebrates grand opening
Video
Jimmie Johnson
Video
De Pere blasts Ashwaubenon baseball 10-0
Video
Green Bay Blizzard
Video
Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc
Video