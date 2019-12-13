Gresham auto repair shop suffers second fire in two months

GRESHAM, Wis. (WFRV) — Tuesday afternoon, businesses on Main Street in Gresham were shocked to be alerted to a fire at Gresham Auto and Truck

Center.

“They were inside doing inventory and could start to smell smoke,” Wade Bohl, owner of Gresham Autobody, the business next door said.

Across the street at Gresham Hardware, Darlene Welk remembers when she noticed the blaze.

“We saw smoke on the other side of the road,” she said. “The owner came over, was pretty hysterical. He said that the place was on fire again.”

Gresham Auto and Truck first caught fire on November third.

Owners of the business were working to recover from that fire when the second one started up.

“They were in the middle of restoration to re-open when this fire started,” Welk said.

While firefighters had been able to contain November’s fire and limit damages, the second was not as kind to the shop.

Bohl, who told Local 5 he often works closely with the owners of the Auto and Truck Center, said he does not know the owners’ plans following this latest fire.

“I don’t think he knows what’s going to happen yet,” Bohl said.

The fires have left a hole in the small Gresham community: residents now have to travel to bring their vehicles to a repair shop.

“It left a lot of people without a place to get their car fixed,” Bohl said.

Welk added, “It’s going to be hard for the community to recover from something like this.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.