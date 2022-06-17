(WFRV) – He’s a local, one-man band with a big voice, and holding an event making a big difference for Veterans in the area.

Musician Dustin Lee performed for Local 5 Live Our Town and gave details on his upcoming event to benefit The Wounded Warrior Project and how you can help this great cause and enjoy some live music.

The 2022 Barge Bash for Veterans is July 2 at Partridge Lake Sandbar from Noon – 4 pm. All money raised benefits Wounded Warrior Project.

Stay up on all the latest on Dustin’s music on his Facebook page.