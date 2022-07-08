(WFRV) – Local 5 Live celebrates the communities of Greenville and Hortonville this week in our summer series Our Town and a huge part of that community are the Catfish Races and Community Night.

Dr. Clint Dorn, one of the Greenville Lions gives viewers details on just some of the fun events happening this weekend including rock climbing, music, food, a magic show and more.

We also look at Dr. Dorn’s work as a Chiropractor in the area at Chiro Health Group.

The best place to check out the complete rundown on the activities on the catfish races and community night is their Facebook event page.

And for more on Chiro Health, you’ll find locations in Greenville, Appleton, and Oshkosh. The best way to reach any of them is online at chirohealthgroupwi.com.