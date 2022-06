(WFRV) – Local 5 Live kicks off Our Town Two Rivers the coolest way we could – with the Cool City Classic Car Cruise and Show.

Roger Russove from the Two Rivers Main Street Program gives details on this fun event and how you can enjoy live music, food trucks, drinks and more.

The Cruise goes from UWGB – Manitowoc. Starts today at 4 pm and arrives in Two Rivers around 6 pm. Tomorrow the show runs from 10 am – 4 pm.

For more information, head to tworiversmainstreet.com.