(WFRV)- The Outagamie County Fair is striving for another amazing year on the grounds. The event runs now through Sunday.

Tonight, they will have Thunder at the Fair. Come back tomorrow as they have a rodeo at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. On Sunday enjoy a Demolition Derby along with fun fair rides and activities all week.

General Admission – $5

(ages 13 and up)

Season Pass – $20

Children 12 years and under – Free

Parking – $5

468 Henry St – West Lot

636 N. Main St – East Lot

471 W. Pearl St – South Lot

Pit Entrance

468 Henry St, Seymour

HOURS

Friday 8 am – Close

Saturday 8 am – Close

Sunday 8 am – 5 pm

For more information head to outagamiecountyfair.com.