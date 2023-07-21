(WFRV)- The Outagamie County Fair is striving for another amazing year on the grounds. The event runs now through Sunday.
Tonight, they will have Thunder at the Fair. Come back tomorrow as they have a rodeo at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. On Sunday enjoy a Demolition Derby along with fun fair rides and activities all week.
General Admission – $5
(ages 13 and up)
Season Pass – $20
Children 12 years and under – Free
Parking – $5
468 Henry St – West Lot
636 N. Main St – East Lot
471 W. Pearl St – South Lot
Pit Entrance
468 Henry St, Seymour
HOURS
Friday 8 am – Close
Saturday 8 am – Close
Sunday 8 am – 5 pm
For more information head to outagamiecountyfair.com.