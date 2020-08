(WFRV) – Our viewers will recognize the name Pizza Garden, because they are one of the delicious restaurants on our Fan of the Day wheel.

Pizza Garden gave Local 5 Live a look around their remodeled historic building and talked about their popular crust.

Pizza Garden is located at 301 N. 8th Street in Manitowoc. See the full menu and more online at pizzagardenmanitowoc.com and see the latest updates on their Facebook page.