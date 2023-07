(WFRV)- Brick’s Hortonville Hardware is not only for your repair needs but for your 4-legged friend’s needs too.

With raining treats, toys, and more, your pet will be excited to make a trip to Brick’s Hortonville Hardware.

They don’t just have large pet items, they also include smaller pets. You will find everything you need for raising a hampster or chicks.

For more information head to brickshardware.com.