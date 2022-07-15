(WFRV) – They are in demand all over the State of Wisconsin and today A-Town Unplugged kept Local 5 Live Our Town Kaukauna alive with music.

See them live at the following dates below including next Wednesday Live from Hydro Park concert series from 6:30 – 9 pm.

7.15 – Mardi Gras Festival in Lakewood 7 to 10:30pm

7.17 – PaperFest in Kimberly Noon-2:30pm

7.20 – Live from Hydro Park in Kaukauna 5:30 start, A-Town plays 6:30-9pm

7.24 – A-Town Duo @ CliffRunner 10k at High Cliff State Park – 10:45-11:45am

7.24 – A-Town Trio @ Stadium View in Green Bay 6-9pm

7.27 – Anduzzi’s Kimberly 6-9pm *Tentative*(Wed)

7.29 – LedgeStone Vineyards in Greenleaf 6-8:30pm

7.30 – Waverly Beach Menasha

7.31 – Rocky & Tara’s Nut Haus 3-7pm

8.18 – Anduzzi’s Kimberly

8.19 – Stadium View Green Bay 6-10pm

8.21 – Clear Water Waupaca 3-7pm

8.28 – Tanners Kimberly

9.1 – Waverly Beach Menasha

9.2 – A-Town Trio at Tanners Kimberly

Follow the latest on their Facebook page.

To book A-Town Unplugged, email atownunplugged@gmail.com or call 920-788-5004.