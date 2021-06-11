Activities & live music all weekend Copperfest in Oconto

Our Town

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – It’s live music and fun, family-friendly activities all weekend long at Copperfest in Oconto.

Lisa’s daughter Gabby shows just how easy and fun it is to use their climbing wall!

 

FRIDAY – Johnny Wad @ 7 PM

SATURDAY – Fire on High @ 11:45 AM

SATURDAY – Panic Station @ 4 PM

SATURDAY – Spitfire Rodeo @ 8 PM

SUNDAY – Aaron Socha @ 11:30 AM

Entertainers, UTL Wrestling, trout pond, Artist Village (crafts &
vendors), car show, children games and bouncers and much more!! 

Artist Village: Friday 5PM-9PM, Saturday 10AM-5PM, Sunday 10AM-3PM. 120
artists and crafters from all over the state! For more information or to get an
application please call 414-324-6193.

Parade on Saturday 10:00am on Main Street in Oconto.

Copperfest is happening at American Legion Post 74 Park, 709 Madison Street
in Oconto. For all the latest, follow them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kyle Malzhan 6AM Live Shot

Kyle Malzhan 5:00am Live Hit

Luxemburg-Casco opens baseball playoffs with shutout victory

Symetra Tour golfers prepare for premier event at Island Resort

Daniela Iacobelli

FVL beats Little Chute to advance to softball regional final