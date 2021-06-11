Activities & live music all weekend Copperfest in Oconto

FRIDAY – Johnny Wad @ 7 PM

SATURDAY – Fire on High @ 11:45 AM

SATURDAY – Panic Station @ 4 PM

SATURDAY – Spitfire Rodeo @ 8 PM

SUNDAY – Aaron Socha @ 11:30 AM

Entertainers, UTL Wrestling, trout pond, Artist Village (crafts &

vendors), car show, children games and bouncers and much more!!

Artist Village: Friday 5PM-9PM, Saturday 10AM-5PM, Sunday 10AM-3PM. 120

artists and crafters from all over the state! For more information or to get an

application please call 414-324-6193.

Parade on Saturday 10:00am on Main Street in Oconto.

Copperfest is happening at American Legion Post 74 Park, 709 Madison Street

in Oconto. For all the latest, follow them on Facebook.