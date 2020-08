(WFRV) – It’s a popular brewery in Algoma where people love to sit in the “garage”, now you can enjoy Ahnapee Brewery in Suamico.

Local 5 Live stopped by the newest location with a sneak peek and how you can safely enjoy the grand opening.

Ahnapee Brewery’s grand opening of their Suamico location is August 13 from 3 – 10 pm. Just off Hwy 41 & Lineville.

