(WFRV) – Our summer series, Our Town has been so much fun and it’s all been brought to you by Allstates Rigging.

So what does this Two Rivers company do? Local 5 Live stopped by to see how they help you move your business and why community is so important to them.

Allstates Rigging is located at 400 Columbus Street in Two Rivers. Reach out to them at 920-657-1717, online at asrig.com and on Facebook as well.