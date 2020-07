(WFRV) – Most of us know Crivitz for the fun things to you can do there.

Jordan explored the Crivitz Museum for a bit of a local history lesson and spoke with some local experts on the best ATV trails.

The Crivitz Museum is at the corner of South Ave./Oak Street, open Tuesday – Saturday from Noon – 4 pm.

For more on the museum, head to Crivitz.com and follow them on Facebook.

To start planning your day on the ATVs, head to visitcrivitz.com.