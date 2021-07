(WFRV) – They’ve played in 36 states and in nine different countries, local band Beach Patrol is going stronger than ever.

With almost 20 years of experience under their belt, Local 5 Live checks in with this talented group to find out what’s on the horizon and how you can listen to their upcoming 8th album release.

For more music, head to beachpatrolwi.bandcamp.com and follow them on Facebook for the latest.

To book Beach Patrol, call 920-246-7081.