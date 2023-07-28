(WFRV)- If you are looking for great vocals, harmonies and a country and classic rock good time, Fire on High has got you covered. Their high energy show will blow you away from start to finish and you will be up and dancing.

You can also book Fire on High as a duo or trio. You will hear some of the same music, but they change it up with more classic rock and some surprises in-between. You wont be disappointed either way.

Fire on High has a lot of events coming up. The will be at the Winnebago county fair on August 5th. They will be in Algoma for Shanty Days on August 13th. View their whole schedule at this link.

For more information head to Facebook and search for Fire on High.