Catch Wisconsin band, The Brews live this summer

(WFRV) – The Brews is an acoustic duo known for their mixture of classic rock, pop music, and even some dad jokes!

Their live shows are one of a kind and you’ll want to see them for yourself. They joined Local 5 Live in Two Rivers for a peek at what a show from The Brews looks like.

Catch them live this summer and throughout the rest of the year at the following gigs and follow them on Facebook for all the latest.

Live Performance Schedule 2021

The Brews – Beer Club – Brewtones – LillyHammer



June 26- The BrewTones at Fat Cow Pub and Eatery Sheboygan Falls, WI 7p-11p

June 27- The Brews at Smashed On the Rocks Saloon Algoma, WI 10a-2p

June 28- TJ SOLO Autumn Ridge Golf Course

For SportsTalk MACC Fund fundraiser 3:45p-6p



July 2- LillyHammer at Bar None Two Rivers, WI time tbd

July 10- The BrewTones at private party

Sturgeon Bay, WI 2p-6p

July 10- Beer Club at Smashed on the rocks saloon. Algoma, WI 11a-3pm

July 10- LillyHammer at Rock The Mic Two Rivers, WI 8:30p-12-30a

July 18- The Brews at Wolfe’s Den Mishicot, WI 2p-6p

July 24- The BrewTones at Collins Picnic Collins, WI 10p-1a

July 24- Beer Club at Snow Fest Two Rivers, WI 1:30p-3:30p

July 25- Beer Club at Harpts Lake Beach Bar, Mishicot WI 3p-7p

July 31- The BrewTones at Archie’s Heavenly Spirits Little Suamico, WI 6:30p-10:30p



August 1- The Brews at Wolfe’s Den Mishicot, WI 2p-6p

August 13- Beer Club at Rogers Street Days Two Rivers 7p-11p

August 14- The BrewTones at Wouters/ The Other Guys motorcycle ride against child abuse Sobieski, WI 4:30p-8:30p

August 15- Beer Club at Wolfe Fest Mishicot 2p-6p

August 16- The BrewTones at Big Apple for SportsTalk episode 500 Rockwood, WI 5:30p

August 21- LillyHammer at The Fat Cow Pub and Eatery Sheboygan Falls, WI 8-12

August 22- The Brews at Smashed On the Rocks Saloon Algoma, WI 10a-2p

August 28- The BrewTones at Clark’s Mills Sportsman’s Club Clarks Mills, WI 4p-8p



September 4- LillyHammer at Whiskey D’s Two Rivers, WI 8p-12a

September 12- The Brews at Wolfe’s Den Mishicot, WI 2p-6p

September 18- LillyHammer at WAF party



October 2- LillyHammer at Emmer’s Sheboygan, WI 8p-12a

October 16- Beer Club at Pumpkin Fest Mishicot WI 1p-5p

October 30- The BrewTones at private party City Limits Manitowoc, WI 4p-8p



November 20- LillyHammer at The Fat Cow Pub and Eatery Sheboygan Falls, WI 8p-12a



December 31- The BrewTones at The Eagle’s Club Manitowoc, WI 8p-12a