Catfish Races & Community Night starts tonight in Greenville

Our Town

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live’s summer series Our Town features the communities of Greenville/Hortonville this week.

Dr. Clint Dorn with Chiropractic Health spoke with Millaine and Jordan with details on his practice and how you can plan a fun weekend when you’re in the area, including the popular Catfish Concert and Community Night.

For details on the Catfish Races/Concert, head to greenvillelions.org/catfishraces.

In addition to their Greenville location, Chiropractic Health has offices in Appleton and Oshkosh. The best place to reach out is online at chirohealthgroupwi.com.

