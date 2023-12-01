(WFRV)- Enjoy live window displays at a Very Neenah Christmas.

In this segment, Sara Hanneman from Future Neenah discusses the attractions and events you can find at a Very Neenah Christmas.

A Very Neenah Christmas is tonight (12/1) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Activities and Locations:

Downtown Businesses (100 and 200 block of W. Wisconsin Ave)

Live mannequin window displays

Carolers roaming

Gateway Park Activities (Corner of Wisconsin Ave and Main St)

Sleigh photos in front of the Christmas tree

Ice Sculpture Garden

Inflatable Igloo

Outdoor movie showing: The Polar Express

The Plaza at Gateway Park (229 W. Wisconsin Ave)

Live Music by the Brigade

Ice Skating (for a fee)

Food and drinks for purchase

Church St. Intersection

Live reindeer

Fire and light dancers performing

Holiday light show on side of Greene’s Pour House

Future Neenah Office (135 W. Wisconsin Ave)

Marshmallow Roasting

Christmas Village for Kids

Christmas alley

Marketplace Building

We Energies Cookie Books at My Soul Loves (limited quantity available)

Associated Bank (100 W. Wisconsin Ave)

Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus

Hand bell choir performance

Alta Resources Training Center (101 W. Wisconsin Ave)

Photos with the Prince and Princesses

Holiday Craft

Suzuki String Performances

Food Vendors (200 Block of W. Wisconsin Ave)

On The Fritz Concessions

Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee

Your Favorite Concessions- Roasted Nuts

S. Commercial Street

Peace Puppet Show (inside Kessler-Fahrenkrug Funeral Home)

For more information, head to neenah.org.