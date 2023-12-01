(WFRV)- Enjoy live window displays at a Very Neenah Christmas.
In this segment, Sara Hanneman from Future Neenah discusses the attractions and events you can find at a Very Neenah Christmas.
A Very Neenah Christmas is tonight (12/1) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Activities and Locations:
Downtown Businesses (100 and 200 block of W. Wisconsin Ave)
- Live mannequin window displays
- Carolers roaming
Gateway Park Activities (Corner of Wisconsin Ave and Main St)
- Sleigh photos in front of the Christmas tree
- Ice Sculpture Garden
- Inflatable Igloo
- Outdoor movie showing: The Polar Express
The Plaza at Gateway Park (229 W. Wisconsin Ave)
- Live Music by the Brigade
- Ice Skating (for a fee)
- Food and drinks for purchase
Church St. Intersection
- Live reindeer
- Fire and light dancers performing
- Holiday light show on side of Greene’s Pour House
Future Neenah Office (135 W. Wisconsin Ave)
- Marshmallow Roasting
- Christmas Village for Kids
- Christmas alley
Marketplace Building
- We Energies Cookie Books at My Soul Loves (limited quantity available)
Associated Bank (100 W. Wisconsin Ave)
- Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus
- Hand bell choir performance
Alta Resources Training Center (101 W. Wisconsin Ave)
- Photos with the Prince and Princesses
- Holiday Craft
- Suzuki String Performances
Food Vendors (200 Block of W. Wisconsin Ave)
- On The Fritz Concessions
- Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee
- Your Favorite Concessions- Roasted Nuts
S. Commercial Street
- Peace Puppet Show (inside Kessler-Fahrenkrug Funeral Home)
For more information, head to neenah.org.