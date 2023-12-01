(WFRV)- Enjoy live window displays at a Very Neenah Christmas.

In this segment, Sara Hanneman from Future Neenah discusses the attractions and events you can find at a Very Neenah Christmas.

A Very Neenah Christmas is tonight (12/1) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Activities and Locations:

Downtown Businesses (100 and 200 block of W. Wisconsin Ave)

  • Live mannequin window displays
  • Carolers roaming

Gateway Park Activities (Corner of Wisconsin Ave and Main St)

  • Sleigh photos in front of the Christmas tree
  • Ice Sculpture Garden
  • Inflatable Igloo 
  • Outdoor movie showing: The Polar Express

The Plaza at Gateway Park (229 W. Wisconsin Ave)

  • Live Music by the Brigade
  • Ice Skating (for a fee)
  • Food and drinks for purchase

Church St. Intersection

  • Live reindeer
  • Fire and light dancers performing
  • Holiday light show on side of Greene’s Pour House

Future Neenah Office (135 W. Wisconsin Ave)

  • Marshmallow Roasting
  • Christmas Village for Kids
  • Christmas alley 

Marketplace Building

  • We Energies Cookie Books at My Soul Loves (limited quantity available)

Associated Bank (100 W. Wisconsin Ave)

  • Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus
  • Hand bell choir performance

Alta Resources Training Center (101 W. Wisconsin Ave)

  • Photos with the Prince and Princesses
  • Holiday Craft
  • Suzuki String Performances

Food Vendors (200 Block of W. Wisconsin Ave)

  • On The Fritz Concessions
  • Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee
  • Your Favorite Concessions- Roasted Nuts

S. Commercial Street

  • Peace Puppet Show (inside Kessler-Fahrenkrug Funeral Home)

For more information, head to neenah.org.