(WFRV)- Brick House’s business revolves around the community, highlighting local beverages, local artists, and a historical building at its core.

In this segment, Dan and Laurie Baumhardt discuss how they made this historic building their new home and how the food options are inspired by the seasons.

Brick House is located at 161 Main Street in Fond du Lac.

For more information, head to fdlbrickhouse.com.