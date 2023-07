(WFRV)- It’s time to celebrate something we use every day, phones.

At Cellcom get a free smartphone when purchased with a Flex 36 Agreement.

If you are happy with your phone, Cellcom does so much more. Choose from Apple iPhone SE 64 GB, Google Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, and more phones.

Maybe you are in the market for a new watch. Cellcom has you covered there too with the Apple Watch or Google Pixel Watch.

For more information head to cellcom.com/celebrate.