(WFRV) – Local 5 Live Our Town has celebrated the beautiful community of Manitowoc all week and our hosts are also one of the best spots to visit while you visit the area.

Emily Shedal, Development Coordinator at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum gives Local 5 Live viewers an overview of the museum plus the star of the weekend, Cobia and all the fun happening during Subfest which includes a scavenger hunt, live music, a boat parade, and so much more.

SUBFEST at Fourth on the Shore!

There’s something for everyone! Come celebrate the 4th of July in Manitowoc at this lakeside celebration, including live music all day, food, self-guided submarine tours, fireworks, kid-friendly activities, a parade, and so much more! Keep an eye on our Schedule of Events and join us for #SubFest2022!

Museum admission is $4.00 all day!

Get a rundown on Subfest and all the fun things to see and do at the museum at wisconsinmaritime.org.