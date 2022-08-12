(WFRV) – Shanty Days is fired up for 35 years – the festival is happening this weekend.
Ken Weinaug, Executive Director at the Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce visited Local 5 Live’s Our Town Algoma with details on this popular event.
Shanty Days 2022 will include activities like:
Music
Arts/Crafts & Street Fair
5K Run/Walk
Parade
Car Cruise
Volleyball Tournament
Cornhole Tournament
Fishing Contest
Photo Contest
Food
Shanty Days activities are happening today – Sunday. A $10 wristband gets you in all weekend, or stop by Sunday alone for just $5.
See a full schedule of events at visitalgomawi.com.