(WFRV) – Shanty Days is fired up for 35 years – the festival is happening this weekend.

Ken Weinaug, Executive Director at the Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce visited Local 5 Live’s Our Town Algoma with details on this popular event.

Shanty Days 2022 will include activities like:

Music

Arts/Crafts & Street Fair

5K Run/Walk

Parade

Car Cruise

Volleyball Tournament

Cornhole Tournament

Fishing Contest

Photo Contest

Food

Shanty Days activities are happening today – Sunday. A $10 wristband gets you in all weekend, or stop by Sunday alone for just $5.

See a full schedule of events at visitalgomawi.com.