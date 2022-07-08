(WFRV) – Our Town 2022 is proudly presented by Cellcom and it makes perfect sense because they are “In Your Neighborhood” for summer celebrations.

Manager of the new North Richmond location in Appleton, Katie Maroszek joined Local 5 Live with a look at some of the specials you can take advantage of this summer including free phone, BOGO watch, and free food and beverages.

Upcoming summer celebrations/locations:

7/11 – OSHKOSH

7/12 – SHAWANO HIGH SCHOOL

7/13 – SHAWANO HIGH SCHOOL

7/14 – N. RICHMOND APPLETON

7/15 – APPLETON EAST STORE

The newest Appleton store is located at 3950 N Richmond Street.

For other store celebrations and details, head to cellcom.com/celebrate.