Chef Ace Champion: Pelkin’s Maple Breakfast Sausage wrap recipe

(WFRV) – Start your day with a wrap – Chef Ace Champion shows Local 5 Live’s Dena Holtz just how easy, and delicious this grab and go meal is with Maple Breakfast Links from Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market.

Ingredients

Pelkin’s breakfast sausage

Flour tortillas

Your favorite cheese

Cherry tomatoes

Cilantro

Directions

1. Grill or bake breakfast sausage until fully cooked.

2. Cook two eggs in a medium non-stick skillet on medium heat until cooked through. Cook this like an omelette. Top with cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes and cilantro.

3. Add all ingredients to flour tortilla, add more cheese if you like and roll up like a burrito slice and half and serve.

