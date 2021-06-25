Chef Ace Champion: Pelkin’s Maple Breakfast Sausage wrap recipe

Our Town

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Start your day with a wrap – Chef Ace Champion shows Local 5 Live’s Dena Holtz just how easy, and delicious this grab and go meal is with Maple Breakfast Links from Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market.

Ingredients

Pelkin’s breakfast sausage

Flour tortillas

Your favorite cheese

Cherry tomatoes

Cilantro

Directions

1. Grill or bake breakfast sausage until fully cooked.

2. Cook two eggs in a medium non-stick skillet on medium heat until cooked through. Cook this like an omelette. Top with cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes and cilantro.

3. Add all ingredients to flour tortilla, add more cheese if you like and roll up like a burrito slice and half and serve.

FIND YOUR NEXT RECIPE:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Gamblers wrap up offseason tryout camp

Notre Dame returns to state soccer tournament in search of second gold ball

Kaukauna, Marinette punch tickets to state softball tournament

Deer District

David Bakhtiari Chugs Beer

Milwaukee Bucks 4pm Bucks live shot