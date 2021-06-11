Chef Ace: Jamaican Flank Steak with Mango Salsa

Our Town

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – It’s a trip to the Islands thanks to this recipe for Jamaican Flank Steak with Mango Salsa.

Chef Ace Champion is the creator of the recipe and he showed Local 5’s Dena Holtz how it’s done.

Ingredients:

Pelkin’s Flank Steak

Champion Jamaican Seasoning

Mangos

Red and green pepper

Purple onion

Cilantro

Garlic

Italian dressing (Pared with Champion Peach on the Beach)

Thank you to Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market for supplying the meat. They are a proud sponsor of this summer’s Our Town series. You can find them at 600 S. US Hwy 141 in Crivitz. Shop online at pelkinsmeat.com.

For more on Chef Ace, including cooking classes, head to chefchampion.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kyle Malzhan 6AM Live Shot

Kyle Malzhan 5:00am Live Hit

Luxemburg-Casco opens baseball playoffs with shutout victory

Symetra Tour golfers prepare for premier event at Island Resort

Daniela Iacobelli

FVL beats Little Chute to advance to softball regional final