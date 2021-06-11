Chef Ace: Jamaican Flank Steak with Mango Salsa

(WFRV) – It’s a trip to the Islands thanks to this recipe for Jamaican Flank Steak with Mango Salsa.

Chef Ace Champion is the creator of the recipe and he showed Local 5’s Dena Holtz how it’s done.

Ingredients:

Pelkin’s Flank Steak

Champion Jamaican Seasoning

Mangos

Red and green pepper

Purple onion

Cilantro

Garlic

Italian dressing (Pared with Champion Peach on the Beach)

Thank you to Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market for supplying the meat. They are a proud sponsor of this summer’s Our Town series. You can find them at 600 S. US Hwy 141 in Crivitz. Shop online at pelkinsmeat.com.

For more on Chef Ace, including cooking classes, head to chefchampion.com.