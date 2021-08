WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) - As Winnebago County reaches a high level of COVID-19 activity, local law enforcement are concerned for the health and safety of inmates and staff due to the close living quarters.

On August 10, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections reported that nearly 70 percent of eligible inmates in Wisconsin prisons have been fully vaccinated, however, with everyone not fully vaccinated and the recent rise in COVID-19 cases within the area, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is searching for funding to ensure safety in its jailing facility.