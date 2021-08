(WFRV) – Did you know Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market has eight kinds of bacon from all natural, Canadian, Pepper, and Pecan – there’s plenty to keep your meals exciting.

Local 5 Live friend, Chef Jeff shows our viewers how to use a unique flavor to make a dessert.

Thank you to Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market for supplying the meat. They are a proud sponsor of this summer’s Our Town series. You can find them at 600 S. US Hwy 141 in Crivitz. Shop online at pelkinsmeat.com.

FIND YOUR NEXT RECIPE: