(WFRV) – Local 5 Live kicks off Our Town: Door County with something the area is known for, cherries.

Cherries Jubilee celebrates 20 years of public art and Jordan got a look at what’s coming up.

You can also explore the quaint downtown area at Under the Stars Night Market, Saturdays August 1 – 29 from 5 – 9 pm along 3rd Avenue.

For details on both events, head to sturgeonbay.net.