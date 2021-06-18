Cherry BBQ Brat Kabob from Chef Ace Champion

Cherry BBQ Brat Kabob

Makes about 8-12 mini kabobs or 4-6 jumbo kabobs                                                                                                   

Prep time: 10 min                                                                                                                                 
Cooking time: about 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 – Pelkin’s Cherry Brats
  • ½ – Green bell pepper (sliced into 1 x 1 inch squares)
  • ¼ – Purple onion (sliced into 1 x 1 inch squares)
  • ¼ – Pineapple (sliced into 1 x 1 inch cubes)
  • 8 – Cherry tomato
  • BBQ Sauce

Directions

  1. Cook brats on a medium heat on the grill. Turn often making sure not to burn. Continue to turn and cook until cooked all the way through 165*. Remove from grill and set aside to cool
  2. Cut your peppers, onions and pineapples to the right size as noted in the ingredients.
  3. Sliced cooled brats to about 1” cuts (you can make these bigger if doing the jumbo kabob)
  4. For each kabob you will skew 1 brat slice, 1 bell pepper, 1 onion, 1 pineapple. Repeat this process twice so you have 2 layers and top with cherry tomato. You can do 1 layer to create more mini kabobs.
  5. Repeat the process on the remaining. (If you have left over brats, eat them!
  6. Brush each kabob with a generous amount of your favorite BBQ sauce and grill. on medium for about 6 minutes turning often

Serve right away and pair with Champion Peach on the Beach Wine available online at www.chefchampion.com or Mona Rose Winery in Green Bay

