Cherry BBQ Brat Kabob from Chef Ace Champion

Cherry BBQ Brat Kabob
Makes about 8-12 mini kabobs or 4-6 jumbo kabobs
Prep time: 10 min
Cooking time: about 20 minutes
Ingredients
- 4 – Pelkin’s Cherry Brats
- ½ – Green bell pepper (sliced into 1 x 1 inch squares)
- ¼ – Purple onion (sliced into 1 x 1 inch squares)
- ¼ – Pineapple (sliced into 1 x 1 inch cubes)
- 8 – Cherry tomato
- BBQ Sauce
Directions
- Cook brats on a medium heat on the grill. Turn often making sure not to burn. Continue to turn and cook until cooked all the way through 165*. Remove from grill and set aside to cool
- Cut your peppers, onions and pineapples to the right size as noted in the ingredients.
- Sliced cooled brats to about 1” cuts (you can make these bigger if doing the jumbo kabob)
- For each kabob you will skew 1 brat slice, 1 bell pepper, 1 onion, 1 pineapple. Repeat this process twice so you have 2 layers and top with cherry tomato. You can do 1 layer to create more mini kabobs.
- Repeat the process on the remaining. (If you have left over brats, eat them!
- Brush each kabob with a generous amount of your favorite BBQ sauce and grill. on medium for about 6 minutes turning often
Serve right away and pair with Champion Peach on the Beach Wine available online at www.chefchampion.com or Mona Rose Winery in Green Bay
