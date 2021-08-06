Cinder’s Charcoal Grill: Fox Valley’s Award-Winning Charcoal Grill

(WFRV) – They’re celebrating 40 years as a Fox Valley Favorite, so while you’re in town visiting this beautiful community, make sure to get a home-cooked meal from Cinder’s Charcoal Grill.

Kelly stopped by Local 5 Live with some delicious samples sure to tempt you and get your stomach growling.

You can find Cinder’s at 2369 W. Wisconsin Ave and 221 S. Kensington Dr. both in Appleton and on Main Street in Oshkosh.

Get more information at cinderscharcoalgrill.com and for the latest menu options follow them on Facebook.

