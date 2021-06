(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues the summer series, ‘Our Town’ this week we feature Door County.

What better way to get a geography and history lesson than from a deck of a beautiful sailboat?

We stopped out at Sail Door County with a look at how you can take a sunset sail, or a lighthouse tour.

Sail Door County is located at 10707 North Bay Shore Drive in Sister Bay. Reach out to them at 920-495-7245, on Facebook, or at saildoorcounty.com.