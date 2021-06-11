Copperfest 2021 in Oconto

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live kicks off our summer series, Our Town in Oconto on the grounds of this year’s Copperfest.

Gary Zahn from Copperfest joined Lisa and Millaine along with the current Miss Copperfest and the outgoing Miss Wisconsin on location to talk details of what you can expect from the popular festival this year and a closer look at some of the great musicians playing.

Live music every night and day!

FRIDAY – Johnny Wad @ 7 PM

SATURDAY – Fire on High @ 11:45 AM

SATURDAY – Panic Station @ 4 PM

SATURDAY – Spitfire Rodeo @ 8 PM

SUNDAY – Aaron Socha @ 11:30 AM

Entertainers, UTL Wrestling, trout pond, Artist Village (crafts & vendors), car show, children games and bouncers and much more!!

Artist Village: Friday 5PM-9PM, Saturday 10AM-5PM, Sunday 10AM-3PM. 120 artists and crafters from all over the state! For more information or to get an application please call 414-324-6193.

Parade on Saturday 10:00am on Main Street in Oconto.

Copperfest is happening at American Legion Post 74 Park, 709 Madison Street in Oconto. For all the latest, follow them on Facebook.