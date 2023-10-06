(WFRV)- Born in the heart of an industrial town, with the fabric of toughness and soul, Alexis Ray is a country artist unlike any other.

Discovering her voice at an early age, Alexis combines the traits of country legends blended with her unique sound that reaches down to your core.

Alexis Ray will play with her band Driftwood tonight at Silver Creek Fish Boil being held at the Silver Creek Fire Department in Manitowoc.

Driftwood will play tomorrow at Rocky & Tara’s Nuthaus at 8 p.m. in Kaukauna. On October 14th, join them at Buzz’s in Freedom at 9 p.m. Next month, join them at Black Saddle Tavern & Oasis on November 3rd at 9 p.m.

For more information, head to driftwoodwi.com or check out their Facebook page.