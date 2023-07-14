(WFRV)- A centerpiece of Waupaca Foundry is the community. They get both young and old involved to make amazing metal items.

Waupaca Foundry has worked with the Waupaca Sheriff’s Department to make a Hydraulic Ram for the department.

Waupaca Foundry also likes to get kids involved. With their Foundry in a Box, allows children to get involved in making items in a safe way. At the Science Fair at Iola-Scandinavia Elementary School, several workers from Waupaca Foundry visited the school to give the students a hands-on manufacturing simulation.

Waupaca Foundry can be found at 1955 Brunner Drive in Waupaca.

For more information head to waupacafoundry.com.