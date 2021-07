(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues our summer series Our Town, this week we feature the Northwoods.

And you’ll have plenty to do when you plan a trip to Crivitz because the recreation choices are endless. We visited with the Recreation Association with a look at all the fun options.

Start planning your adventure at visitcrivitz.com where you’ll find four seasons of fun. For suggestions on places to stay, eat, shop, and more, be sure to follow their active Facebook page.